Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,673. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $2,492,861.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $340,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,362.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,543 shares of company stock valued at $43,085,050. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.