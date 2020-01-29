Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Given $12.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Venus Concept’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $12.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Venus Concept an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VERO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $6.40 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.14.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Venus Concept stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Venus Concept at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

