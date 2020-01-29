Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million.

VBTX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. 154,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,327. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.54. Veritex has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,673.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $822,462 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

