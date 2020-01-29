Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,909 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 885,829 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,185,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

