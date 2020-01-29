Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ VRCA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 48,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,588. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $394.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 4.10.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

