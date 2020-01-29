VersaBank (TSE:VB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of VersaBank (TSE:VB) were down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.28 and last traded at C$7.33, approximately 5,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 12,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

The stock has a market cap of $161.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.07.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.

