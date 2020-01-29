Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 641 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $48.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9578 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.