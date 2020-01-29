Versant Capital Management Inc Has $226,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.89. 3,773,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.44. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

