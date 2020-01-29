Versant Capital Management Inc Has $509,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 261.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $171.74 and a 1-year high of $269.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.