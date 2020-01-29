Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 313 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 123.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 28,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 125,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,424. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

