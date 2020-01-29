Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.82. 3,825,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

