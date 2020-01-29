Viacoin (VIA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $133,906.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $133,906.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002022 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Bittrex, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00653769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007787 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,163,662 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

