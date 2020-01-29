Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Update

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 311,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Viad stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.66. Viad has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Viad’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

VVI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.58 per share, with a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viad by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 182,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viad by 2.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at $23,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

