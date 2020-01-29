Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Declares Dividend of GBX 46.14

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.61) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON VCT opened at GBX 2,304 ($30.31) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,454.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,211.22. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55.

VCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered Victrex to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,242.27 ($29.50).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

