Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.28

Vinci SA (EPA:DG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.28 and traded as high as $101.75. Vinci shares last traded at $99.66, with a volume of 1,299,502 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.70 ($120.58).

Get Vinci alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.50.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.