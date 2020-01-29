Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 431,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.22% of CubeSmart worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 1,255,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

