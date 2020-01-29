Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, reaching $243.66. 994,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.