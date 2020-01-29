Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,587.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,297,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.45. 48,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average is $109.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

