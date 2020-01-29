Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.20% of Eastgroup Properties worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of EGP traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,416. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.25. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $138.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

