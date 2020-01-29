Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.44. 5,726,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.42. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

