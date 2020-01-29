Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 209,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.73. 479,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.