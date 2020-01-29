Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 86,500 Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 86,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 19.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PII traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52.
PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.
In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Polaris Industries
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
