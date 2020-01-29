Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 86,500 Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 86,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 19.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

