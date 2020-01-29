Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Ocean Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.1% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

Visa stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.65. 2,999,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.18.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

