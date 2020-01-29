Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 6.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $93,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.63. 556,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

