Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) versus Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Financial Contrast

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Vitality Biopharma alerts:

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and Auxly Cannabis Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitality Biopharma $260,000.00 11.68 -$13.12 million N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $580,000.00 565.62 -$51.68 million N/A N/A

Vitality Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Vitality Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Vitality Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitality Biopharma N/A -294.17% -250.74% Auxly Cannabis Group -1,316.81% -29.20% -18.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vitality Biopharma and Auxly Cannabis Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vitality Biopharma has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vitality Biopharma beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions. It develops additional cannabinoid product formulations for refractory pain and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.