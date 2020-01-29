VULCANO (VULC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $194.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. VULCANO has a market cap of $90,596.00 and $194.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.