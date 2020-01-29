W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 64.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 114.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.6% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

KAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. CJS Securities downgraded KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. 61,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Hill purchased 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

