W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Timken by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Timken by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,481,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $253,833.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,732. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

