W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Reduces Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LogMeIn during the second quarter valued at $32,132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LogMeIn by 7.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LogMeIn by 270.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,506. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

Several brokerages have commented on LOGM. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

