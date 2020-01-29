Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 1,658 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,061 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,337,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,061,000 after buying an additional 805,662 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,601,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,733.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 301,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 291,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 290.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 132,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.68. 172,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $65.41.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

