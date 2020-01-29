Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $228,000 in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 211,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Xerox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 47.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 705,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. 2,114,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,379. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

