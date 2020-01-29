Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 105 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $40,564,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $27,926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,190,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of FCN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.99. 12,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,551. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

