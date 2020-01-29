Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading 13.5% Higher

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM)’s share price traded up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.84, 2,440,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,541,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.77 million and a PE ratio of -49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In other news, Director William Warren Holmes sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,009,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,895,670. Also, Director Alar Soever sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,819,205 shares in the company, valued at C$2,114,403.75. Insiders sold 1,439,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,915 over the last 90 days.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

