Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $888.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

In related news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WASH. ValuEngine raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Boenning Scattergood cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

