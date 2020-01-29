WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €55.00 ($63.95) and last traded at €53.30 ($61.98), approximately 8,771 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.80 ($61.40).

WSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on WashTec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Warburg Research set a €64.40 ($74.88) price objective on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $706.59 million and a PE ratio of 29.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.88.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

