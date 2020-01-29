Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 82 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,622,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,465,000 after buying an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,065,000 after buying an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,063,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.76. The stock had a trading volume of 994,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.79 and a 52 week high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.