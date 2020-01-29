Wealth Architects LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 10.1% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,322. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.