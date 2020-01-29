Wealth Architects LLC Invests $205,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,714,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,032,865. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $162.89 and a 12-month high of $225.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

