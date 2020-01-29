Wealth Architects LLC Invests $221,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $81,976,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Netflix by 38.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 223,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,585,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.28.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

