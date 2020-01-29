Wealth Architects LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 15.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $1,769,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 219,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. 6,266,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,707,084. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.