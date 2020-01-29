Wealth Architects LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,256,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $13,158,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $76,947,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $151,471,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

In related news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,292 shares of company stock worth $21,268,755.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

