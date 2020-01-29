Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $43.46 on Friday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $467.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 3,272.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

