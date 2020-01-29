Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.69.
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $43.46 on Friday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 3,272.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
