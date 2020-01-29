Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,052 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,334,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,951,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

