WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. WESCO International reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from to and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,432,000 after buying an additional 758,163 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,524 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,529 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 27,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,335. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

