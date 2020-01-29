Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,787. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

