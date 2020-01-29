Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issues Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 4,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

