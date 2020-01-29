Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 829.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 125.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 45.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,232.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.78. 2,618,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.