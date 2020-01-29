Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,357. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

