Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $245.54. 6,436,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,923. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

