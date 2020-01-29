Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 742.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 220,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.04.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.50. 2,730,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

